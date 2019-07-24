LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Police are looking for a man who fled a Gwinnett County correctional facility after he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police say 26 year-old DeAngelo Bell brought a stolen vehicle into the parking lot of the Gwinnett County Department of Corrections on Hi Hope Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Detectives were doing a stolen vehicle sweep when they came across the vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Challenger. The vehicle had an Alabama dealer's tag, which police say are frequently used to conceal stolen cars.
Detectives found the VIN number on the windshield had been altered, later learning the car was purchased from a Conyers dealership using fraudulent information.
Police believe Ball saw the detectives and fled the scene on foot. He's currently on the run.
This is the 10th cloned vehicle recovered this year by the Department of Corrections.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
