CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) A Rockdale County elementary school will be closed on Monday after an outbreak of a stomach virus.
A number of students and staff are sick at Shoal Creek Elementary School due to gastroenteritis and crews are currently disinfecting the facility.
Health officials believe the illnesses are likely the result of the norovirus stomach bug.
School officials are asking parents to keep infected children at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.