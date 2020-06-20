SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hundreds who were adorned in masks, holding signs, and equipped with water, took to the streets of Stone Mountain.
“We wanted to come together as a community with the support of the city to show that we stand in solidarity,” said organizer Chakira Johnson “and to show that we support our black community and stand with them for equal justice for all.”
Although the protest scene is a familiar sight across the streets of Atlanta, Johnson reiterated their mission is not to trash or bash, but it is to voice necessary change.
“There are things in our community and this world that needs improvement and we are here speaking to that today.”
A message long time sandy springs resident Anita Bass stood behind.
“I always say this.. That the truth equals a mirror. We all have to look in the mirror. And if we go in the mirror and really be honest, we know that there is injustice, that there is racial division, and we need to get to the root of the problem and make a difference.” Bass said.
Johnson agrees showing support through marches and protests is important but the key to making that difference is heading to the polls.
“Voting is power. As a black person in America, we know that people died for us to have a right to vote. So when we exercise that we are doing what our ancestors wanted us to do.. What they fought and died for.” said Johnson.
