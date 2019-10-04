STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) – While most people think of retailers for seasonal hiring, Georgia’s most visited attraction needs seasonal workers for several attractions and events.
Stone Mountain Park needs employees for popular events including Snow Mountain and Stone Mountain Christmas. Both attractions are scheduled to open in November.
All applications must be completed online and the training for the seasonal jobs is expected to begin in October.
- Click here for a list of the current job openings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.