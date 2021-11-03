DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Stone Mountain man, accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young relative, was convicted earlier this week.
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announces the conviction by jury trial in the case against Zachery Myers, 34, on charges of Rape, Child Molestation, and multiple counts of Incest and Aggravated Child Molestation.
The charges against Myers date back to 2016 when the female victim, who was 11-years-old at the time, was in Myers' care at his Stone Mountain home.
According to the investigation, Myers sexually assaulted the child on multiple occasions. She told her mom about the abuse when she returned to her mother’s home.
Myers took the stand in October 2019, resulting in a hung jury.
In 2020, Myers violation the conditions of his bond and made telephone contact with the victim, bribing her with money and gifts to recant the initial statement of abuse.
Despite the victim’s recantation, the jury found the evidence in the case strong enough to convict Myers on all counts.
DeKalb Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson sentenced Myers to three consecutive life terms plus 20 years in prison, following his conviction.
