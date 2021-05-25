The Stone Mountain Memorial Association board approved its first set of changes to Stone Mountain Park, the country's largest confederate monument in a divided meeting room Monday afternoon.
The group passed four resolutions to make changes to the existing Confederate memorials at the park and contextualize the emblems.
Current state law won't permit the removal of the controversial confederate monuments.
The board will build a museum to explain the context and to “tell the whole truth" about the origins of the carving of Confederate generals known as the three horsemen on the side of the mountain.
The first resolution to pass will call for the construction of a museum exhibit will be inside Memorial Hall to explain the background story of the carving. The museum will also acknowledge “the reformation of the Ku Klux Klan atop the mountain in 1915 (when the mountain was privately owned), and the 50-years of Klan rallies which followed, until the state acquired the mountain and surrounding acreage in 1958 and stopped allowing the rallies,” according to a press release.
“The carving would take a small tactical nuclear weapon [to remove]. It’s three acres of solid granite,” said SMMA CEO Bill Stephens. “It’s probably not going anywhere. That’s why we are telling the story about it.”
Grady Vickery, am officer with the Sons of Confederate Veterans Mechanized Calvary spoke in opposition to forthcoming changes.
“I am a confederate American and I am an American Patriot,” Vickery told the group. I have sworn and oath that I would sacrifice my life if necessary to defend it.”
The room was filled with NAACP members and supporter calling for the complete removal of the carving and other symbols.
“It is time to stop pretending that this place is about heritage,” said Dennis Collard, founder of the Stone Mountain Action Commission.
“Nothing in the civl war happened in this park. Those who want to memorialize the confederacy can visit civil war battlefields. They can visit museums. They can visit cemeteries,” he went on.
The board approved a plan to move Confederate flags from along the heavily traveled Stone Mountain Walk-Up Trail to a confined area in Valor Park, underneath the carving. Under Georgia law, Stone Mountain Park is protected and funded as a memorial to the Confederacy.
“I am not sure what they mean by that besides out of sight out of mind, but we are very proud of our carvings and our monuments because they mean so much to us because it represents our relatives and our ancestors,” Vickery told CBS46.
DeKalb County NAACP member John Evans says the contextualizations and relocations are not enough. “We need to take down the flags. We need to change all the street names. We need to do what we said we were going to do which is eliminate the confederacy from the Stone Mountain Park.
We don’t need to talk about it,” Evans exclaimed.
“This didn’t happen overnight. We’re not going to solve the problem overnight,” said board chairman Rev. Abraham Mosley. “Little pieces at a time. We are just taking our first step today toward where we need to go,” he continued.
The board will be changing its own logo which currently show an image of the Confederate carving. It has also moved to honor African-American contributions to the park in making the Washington W. King Bridge a nationally registered historic site.
The bridge at Stone Mountain Lake was built by King and his family who were prominent African-American bridge builders.
It was originally constructed in Athens over the Oconee River.
Unpleased with the scope of the changes, Atlanta's NAACP, which called for the removal of the carving, says the changes aren't adequate.
“This is absolutely nothing,” said Richard Rose, the president of the Atlanta NAACP branch. “They don’t want to deal with the real issue that this Stone Mountain carving represents denigration of Black folk, segregation, racism, racial oppression. This is what this represents,” he said adding the the resolutions “skirt around the issue.”
The board formed a seven-person advisory council to recommend a full list of additions to the park and work on contextualization and possible street renamings, a matter that the board did not move forward. The council will be comprised of historians, elected officials, tourism industry leaders and other stakeholders, according to a press release from the board. The council will serve from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
