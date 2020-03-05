DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—A local attraction is working to become the must go-to destination for parents of children ages three to five.
Stone Mountain Park announced they have implemented a new program to ensure children ages three to five have the chance to visit the family-friendly park free of charge.
Online registration must take place by May 25th for the complimentary Pre-K Pass.
“With the new Pre-K Pass, kids can explore park attractions any day of the week now through the end of August,” says Michael Dombrowski, general manager of Stone Mountain Park.
Three to five year-olds can experience popular attractions like Summit Skyride, Camp Highland Post, and seasonal events including Spring FUN Break and Summer at the Rock for free at Stone Mountain Park.”
To register for the pass and for more information, please go to https://bit.ly/32RklO0 by May 25th.
After registering online, to show proof of your child’s age, parents or guardians must bring their child AND a valid birth certificate or passport to the park.
Documents can be originals, photocopies or digital copies. The deadline to activate at the park is May 25, 2020.
The Pre-K Pass will be good for unlimited visits to any Stone Mountain Park attraction from March until August 31st.
