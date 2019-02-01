ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- CBS46 has received a statement from Stone Mountain officials stating the park will be closed Saturday, February 2 due to security concerns.
No vehicles or pedestrian traffic will be allowed into the park. Only hotel and campground guests will be allowed entry and exit through the park gate.
Officials said "security concerns have been identified and are being addressed by state and local law enforcement authorities."
Stay tuned to CBS46 as we continue to gather more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.