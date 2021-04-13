Stone Mountain Park officials deny permit for Confederate Memorial Day event

The Stone Mountain Memorial Association has denied a permit for the 19th Annual Confederate Memorial Day Service.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans planned to have the event at Stone Mountain Park on April 17th.
In a letter to the SCV, the association's CEO citied several reasons for the denial, including public safety.
The letter states that ''with the volatile nature of events of the immediate past and ongoing today, there is a clear and present danger to members of the SCV, potential counter protesters, Park employees and guests."
It continues to state there are not enough safety resources.
The other reasons include COVID concerns and avoiding large gatherings, plus those in charge of the Memorial Plaza Lawn are not allowing group access to the area.
Some park visitors told CBS46 they agree with the decision.
"As a local, as a native, I would say that's a positive decision to make because it's a lot of people around family, kids," James Hall, a park visitor, said.
Other visitors said they understand the decision, but also the history behind the event.
"I understand what the Memorial is and I understand the purpose of the park," George Foster, a park visitor, said.
Martin O'Toole, a spokesperson for the Georgia Division of the SCV, told CBS46 the organization accepts the COVID-19 explanation, but reject the other two as spurious.
