STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta woman succumb to her injuries after being burned in a New Zealand volcanic eruption.
Mayuri "Mary" Singh passed on Sunday, according to a family friend.
Roger Da Silva told CBS46 that Singh was burned on 70 percent of her body when the volcano on White Island erupted December 9, killing over a dozen people and burning others.
Da Silva said she died from complications.
"They take this cruise and went to this island when this happened," Da Silva said. "It's a tragedy."
Da Silva said he's known Singh and her husband Pratap "Paul" Singh for years, calling them good friends who traveled a lot.
According to Da Silva, Paul Singh suffered burns on 40 percent of his body and remains in a New Zealand hospital.
"They were a tight knit couple," he said. "Very loving couple, they did a lot for the community."
