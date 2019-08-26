STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) -- Inside Stonecrest City Hall, a familiar face is missing, and there's now just a hole in the wall where Diane Adoma's picture used to hang.
“I asked her for keys,” said Stonecrest City Clerk Megan Reid. “She refused to give me her keys.”
Reid also works as the city’s elections superintendent. She said when Adoma qualified to run for mayor of Stonecrest on Friday, she automatically vacated her seat.
“I consulted with the Secretary of State's Office and I consulted with our city attorney and they both advised me that this is the law,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson.
The city cites Article 2, Section 2 of the state constitution which basically says Adoma vacated her current seat when she announced plans to run for mayor, because there is more than 30 days between the end of her current term and the beginning of the term she's seeking office for. Adoma’s term was scheduled to expire December 31, 2021. The mayor’s term would begin January 1st, 2020.
Adoma interprets that part of the constitution differently.
“There's no law that requires me to step down from my seat,” Adoma told Thompson.
Adoma said that language isn’t in the city charter and she isn't giving up her title without a fight. On Monday, she went back to city hall. It didn't take her long to find her picture.
“I'm not going to cry,” she said. “I’m going to be tough.”
While Adoma said she's locked out of work-related accounts, she still has the city's cell phone, laptop and key.
“The city does not have the enforcement power because it’s not in the charter,” she argued. “Anything that's not in the charter, the enforcement would then go to the state of Georgia and the state of Georgia has not contacted me.”
Adoma believes the city is misinterpreting the constitution.
“Nobody is here to explain who is here making these decisions,” she said while at city hall. “I think that's even more disturbing. Not one city official here.”
While no one kicked Adoma out of city hall, police arrived shortly after she left. She said she plans to legally challenge the city by filing an emergency injunction.
“The fact that she’s going today or whenever to actually file that challenge, it’s definitely within her right, but until we hear something that says we should ignore this law from a judge, then we still have to uphold it,” said Stonecrest Communications Director Adrion Bell.
