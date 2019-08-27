STONCREST, Ga. (CBS46) -- Brenda White can't seem to clean her Stonecrest apartment fast enough.
“As time went on, it just started spreading on our clothes and things,” said White.
She said her place is being overrun by a substance that appears to be mold. From the kitchen, to the bathroom and bedrooms.
“This is mold all over the blinds,” she said. “We painted over like this stuff right here. We at least wipe this down twice a week.”
White tells CBS46 that she's had to throw away much of her stuff but there are some things she can't part ways with.
“I got a daughter that passed away in 2005 and I kept her shoes,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson. “I'll show you that. I got mold all over her shoes.”
White said property management refuses to fix the problem and won't return her calls, so CBS46 went looking for them.
We first stopped at the Roswell address listed for Pacific Holdings. No one was there, so we went to a listed College Park address, which turned out to be a vacant apartment complex. Our calls and email to Pacific Holdings have gone unanswered.
“I want to be compensated for all my stuff that I had to throw out,” she said. “Like they say renter's insurance…renter's insurance don't cover mold.”
We checked with CBS46 consumer reporter Harry Samler, who said if an apartment is uninhabitable, you may have grounds to break your lease.
“The key is to document everything,” he said. “You want that paper trail in case you end up in front of a judge and you want to say, ‘hey look, I told them on this date that we had the problem with mold. I told them the place wasn't inhabitable. I told them to correct the problem, that if they didn't' correct the problem, I was going to move out and that's what I did.”
Samler said to read the Georgia Tenant Landlord Handbook to know your rights.
CBS46 also contacted Stonecrest Code Enforcement about the issue. We were told there is currently an open case on White’s apartment. They said they plan to do air quality testing. A notice of violation has been issued to property management. If compliance is not achieved, property management will get fined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.