The mayor of the DeKalb County community of Stonecrest is on medical leave until further notice as he is treated for cancer.
Mayor Jason Lary released a statement Monday morning, saying he'll undergo treatment for cancer, his third round in the past two years. It will require a longer regimen after he contracted COVID-19 in December and returned early from surgery.
Lary thanked the Emory team at Winship Cancer Institute and Kaiser Permanente Georgia for their hard work and promised his family he would take it easy as he recovers from this recent bout.
