STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46)- Residents in the city of Stonecrest say they are fed up with the number of potholes taking over their streets.
“Potholes. Potholes. Potholes. Potholes everywhere...huge ones,” said one Stonecrest resident, Gabrielle Kim.
Stonecrest residents say they’re having issues with potholes popping up throughout the city.
Many feel the city and county are passing the buck while the residents are losing money from numerous car repairs.
“They do jar your vehicle, they could damage your vehicle, fortunately I haven’t experienced that, but I know it’s coming, and I wish the city would do something about the potholes,” Kim added.
But Mayor Jason Lary says they’re working on it.
“We’ve put in the budget to hire a road maintenance supervisor with regards to those particular things,” said Mayor Jason Lary with the City of Stonecrest, “We have money now instituted through our SPLOST Program to be able to repair and fill those potholes, and we’re constituting now, even as we speak, a citizen’s pothole committee, so they can tell us exactly where these potholes are.
Mayor Lary says they will be using the SPLOST or Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax money along with the county resources to fill potholes.
“The citizens voted to have one penny added to the actual tax index to be able to collect it county wide, then it is divvied up amongst the other cities, there are 12 cities in Dekalb County, each of us has a certain penny SPLOST, we received the most of it, because we’re the largest city in Dekalb,” added Mayor Lary.
“Seeing is believing… there’s a lot of talk,” Kim said, “I would love to see it happen, I just hope they mean what they say.”
Lary adds that as soon as City Council approves the funding, they can move forward with the repairs.
He says you can expect to see significant changes starting in the spring.
