ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man grabbing a bite to eat at a metro Atlanta Burger King has been arrested in connection to a shoplifting incident in Conyers.
Timothy Grisson was arrested by Zone 4 officers on Tuesday in the area of Peyton Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Officer spotted Grisson's blue Infiniti Q50 in the drive-thru of the Burger King and got in line behind him. When backup arrived on the scene, Grisson was arrested without incident.
On July 21 police allege Grisson and an unidentified female suspect entered a Walmart and shoplifted. When approached by a manager, Grisson allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at employees.
