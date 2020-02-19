Stopping domestic violence with men challenging abusive men

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- With violence against young Georgia women in the headlines lately, a Metro Atlanta organization called Men Stopping Violence is sounding the alarm.
For the last 30 years their mission has been to engage men and communities to take action to help end violence against women. They say it’s about men holding men accountable. The group trains leaders of various organizations and corporations and also counsels men who've been violent.
“They've either been picked up by the court system and the court system tells them they need to change, or their partner, or their therapist, or their priest or their rabbi," said Greg Loughlin the director of community engagement for Men Stopping Violence.
His group also does work on college campuses. He says problems can start with harmful thinking.
“That men are more important than women, that men have a right to use violence to get their way and that's really the root of the problem,"Loughlin said.
Loughlin considers it a warning sign when a man starts to degrade or talk down about his partner to another person. He says the tough but necessary conversation other men should have with abusive men might sound like this:
"When I hear you say that to your partner, I feel uncomfortable and I feel worried for her, and I feel less respect for you, and I want you to stop that, I'm your friend. I'll be here with you, but you need to cut that out,” said Loughlin.
He says a man challenging another man is not an act of aggression, but an act of caring.
For more information about the organization, visit: https://www.menstoppingviolence.org/
