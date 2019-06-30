FLOYD County (CBS46) -- Someone took hundreds of dollars worth of camping equipment from a storage facility, and now police hope surveillance video of a car seen there can lead them to the thief.
The red car can be seen driving around Walker Mountain Storage. The Floyd County Police Department want to talk to the people in the car.
The equipment was taken in April of 2019.
