Atlanta police are working to find the person who shot a store clerk in Northwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened late Sunday night at the Troy Food Mart located near the 1200 block of Joseph E Boone Boulevard.
Officers arrived at the location just after 11:25 p.m. and found the store employee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police spokesperson.
The clerk was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.
According to Atlanta police, the employee went out to the parking lot to retrieve items from a vehicle. Moments later, an unknown suspect walked up and shot the clerk.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.