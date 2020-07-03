ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Yet again, Georgia has seen an increase in coronanvirus cases, this time more than 2,500 have been reported in a single day.
"We’re seeing an uptick in cases," said Dr. Chirag Patel, the assistant vice president for Population Health and Clinical Integration at WellStar. "We’re seeing every demographic increase in positivity rate. We’re seeing everything we’re seeing in the other states around us, Florida Texas, Arizona, California and it’s very concerning," he continued.
In the past day, Governor Brian Kemp embarked upon a statewide tour to encourage people to wear masks, all while resisting calls to make masks mandatory.
Some shop owners however feel compelled to do what they say the Governor should be doing.
“Recently the spikes have gone off the charts. Anybody who comes into the location has to wear a mask,” said Joann Schwartz, owner of Kirkwood Feed and Seed. "So now before you walk in the door you have to wear a mask, if you don’t have one I do have masks that I can give to the customers and also if you don’t want to come in we’ll do curbside. You step foot in my location you gotta wear a mask."
Various stores from retail to pet shops to restaurants are all letting customers know what’s now required.
“Employee and customers, for the safety of everybody,” said Joann.
Businesses fearing another shutdown say it will be too great a financial hit.
“It weighs on me greatly if we are forced to close down what do I do to make a living. What do my employees do to make a living. My goal as a business owner is do everything possibly to stay open,” said Joann.
A growing number of restaurants are continually being affected by the virus, some even being forced to shut down or temporarily closing. Those out shopping or grabbing a bite understand both sides of the mask debate.
“I’m perfectly happy to wear one. I wear one when I go into my office,” said one customer coming out of Happy Mango in Kirkwood.
“I wouldn’t have a problem with it," said Lanie Ballarati, who was out shopping. "But I’m also an advocate of private decision making so if you’re a private store owner you should be able to make that decision for you and your store."
