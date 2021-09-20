ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta pharmacies are limiting the amount of at-home testing kits customers can purchase due to a shortage in rapid testing supplies across the country, a shortage the CDC warned about in early September.
"They were like 'we got a shipment at noon, but they're all gone. It was around 3 p.m." The woman waiting for a test outside of CVS asked we not named her. After two days of what felt like a hunt for rapid at-home tests, she finally found a few but she's not going to even use them.
Instead, she'll rely on lab tests in the meantime.
"I [now] have the home ones as my emergency like if I won't be able to book an appointment, because those were really really hard to get," she said.
The CDC issued an advisory on September 2nd to clinical officials, warning of a rapid testing shortage-- encouraging health officials to use labs tests or PCRs instead when possible.
Shortages began about four weeks ago at Little Five Points Pharmacy. Dr. Ira Katz says they sometimes go a day without at-home rapid tests available for shoppers.
"A lot of suppliers are having a tough time getting it," Katz explained. "So if our suppliers are having a tough time that
means my inventory is going to be affected too."
With an uptick of employers requiring shots or a negative covid results, coupled with kids back in school who are ineligible for shots, families walk into Katz's pharmacy eager to buy as many kits as possible.
"Two at a time, that's the maximum because I have to make sure I keep some inventory for some folks."
The Little Five Points location is not alone. Pictures inside CVS locations show the store limiting purchases to four total kits per customer after stores quickly sold out. Online, Walmart is also out of stock for some too. But even if you are able to find supply, the demand is so high right now Katz argues a shot is more convenient that a test.
He sighed, "the bottom line is folks, get the vaccine. The pros certainly outweigh the risks."
