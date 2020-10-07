The Clorox wipes shortage is expected to last into 2021

This photo shows a container of Clorox disinfecting wipes in a kitchen in Culver City, California, on April 24, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Clorox, the world's biggest maker of disinfectant cleaning materials, said consumers will continue to see a shortage of its wipes and other products into 2021 because of overwhelming demand during the pandemic.

 Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Admiration has a list of tip to make sure families are using disinfectant wipes safely.

They include:

• Use wipes only on unbroken, intact skin.

• Use wipes only for their intended use, following all directions on the label. For example, there may be a warning not to use the wipes on broken or irritated skin or the directions may recommend rinsing the skin after use.

• Make sure to let skin dry thoroughly after using wipes.

• Keep containers tightly closed to keep wipes from drying out.

• Discard used wipes immediately to prevent cross contamination, and as directed on the label. Some, but not all, are labeled as flushable.

Perhaps the most important is, is storing them properly.

The FDA said if the wipes are exposed to any extreme temperatures such as a hot or cold car, they can dry out or the ingredients can change. That means the preservatives that protect against mold or bacteria may break down.

On top of that, the agency said mold and bacteria may grow faster in warm places.

“That’s alarming they’re supposed to be anti-bacterial,” said one consumer.

The EPA has a list of disinfectant products it has approved. Click here to find out more.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.