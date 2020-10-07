The U.S. Food and Drug Admiration has a list of tip to make sure families are using disinfectant wipes safely.
They include:
• Use wipes only on unbroken, intact skin.
• Use wipes only for their intended use, following all directions on the label. For example, there may be a warning not to use the wipes on broken or irritated skin or the directions may recommend rinsing the skin after use.
• Make sure to let skin dry thoroughly after using wipes.
• Keep containers tightly closed to keep wipes from drying out.
• Discard used wipes immediately to prevent cross contamination, and as directed on the label. Some, but not all, are labeled as flushable.
Perhaps the most important is, is storing them properly.
The FDA said if the wipes are exposed to any extreme temperatures such as a hot or cold car, they can dry out or the ingredients can change. That means the preservatives that protect against mold or bacteria may break down.
On top of that, the agency said mold and bacteria may grow faster in warm places.
“That’s alarming they’re supposed to be anti-bacterial,” said one consumer.
The EPA has a list of disinfectant products it has approved. Click here to find out more.
