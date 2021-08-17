MADISON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — While Tropical Depression Fred sideswiped the metro Atlanta area, cities and towns surrounding the city weren't quite as lucky.
Shortly after a radar-indicated tornado made its way through northeast Georgia, a CBS46 crew found significant structure damage in Madison County. Debris was scattered from a destroyed barn along Highway 98 in Commerce, Ga.
Several emergency crews were on the scene, including power crews to help restore power to the area. No injuries were reported.
Stay with CBS46 for the latest coverage of the storm throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.