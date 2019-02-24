COWETA COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Coweta County residents are cleaning up trees and debris after several severe storms moved through the area early Sunday morning.
CBS 46 Reporter Melissa Stern spoke to one neighbor whose house was severely damaged, including two giant trees uprooted in the front lawn.
“You know how people describe that freight train sound? That's exactly what it sounded like,” said Russell Mullins.
Around 4:30 a.m. Mullins says a National Weather Service alert went off on his phone for a tornado in the area.
“About that time the rain quit, and it got real quiet, and all of a sudden, the wind started to pick up, so we said, we gotta go!," Mullins explained. "We got in the middle of the house and got our dog to get into the bathroom with us,” he added.
He says it was over in about a minute then it got quiet.
“About that time, the tree hit, and you could look out the door and see the insulation blowing through the house.”
But it wasn't until the sun came up that he realized the extent of the damage to his brand new house that he and his wife moved into just six months ago.
“I was just kind of sick, we had bought this house because of the beautiful Oak tree and the beautiful Pecan tree and everything and they're just gone."
Now, the cleanup is underway. A captain with the Coweta County Road Department says all roads will be cleared and opened back up today with the exception of power lines.
He says it affected four roads in the county, including Gordon Road and Moore Road near Moreland. Thankfully no one was hurt, only a few houses were damaged.
“It's been pretty chaotic since about 7 o'clock, sun came up good, and we actually realized how much damage we did have, the initial call was for a couple of trees, and it's uh, a little more than a couple trees,” said Captain Kevin Rainwater, with the Coweta County Road Department.
County officials say more than 150 people are without power due to damaged poles. Despite the damage, neighbors say luckily everyone is safe and everything can be repaired or replaced.
“It's a beautiful, sunny day, and we're all going to clean up and go on,” added Mullins.
