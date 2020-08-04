GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- It looked like a scene from a movie. Karen Watts filmed a chilling storm on Lake Lanier on Monday afternoon.
She took the video from her houseboat at Aqualand Marina. Watts told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson that she didn’t see the storm coming.
“I knew it was going to be bad when it hit us out of nowhere,” she said.
Watts has been out on the lake for 13 years, spending summers on her houseboat. While she’s used to the typical thunderstorm, she said she’s never seen anything like what happened on Monday.
“This was the worst thing we have ever seen,” she explained.
Rough waves tossed her boat from side to side. The severe weather broke docks and ripped boats loose.
“He’s going to hit us,” Watts can be heard saying on camera about another boat. “You can’t do anything about it.”
Watts was on the boat alone and somehow remained relatively calm.
“My husband was shopping,” she told Thompson.
Watts called the microburst ‘an hour of terror’ on her YouTube page ‘Watts on Wheels.’
“Right now, there’s all kinds of pieces of docks floating around and there’s metal that came off of roofs that fell on other boats,” she said of the damage.
Watts commended Aqualand Marina for what she called a swift cleanup of the damage the storm left behind.
