ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A tornado watch is in effect until 3 a.m. EST, according to Meteorologist Fred Campagna.
Thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes will move into this area between approximately 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.
CBS46 will have all the storm coverage you need for your area on our 9 and 11 p.m. shows, our CBS46 News app, streaming services and social media.
