DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Homeowners on Farrar Court in DeKalb County said they are fed up and have had enough with an on-going drainage issue.
Mud is caked on the roadway after Monday’s storms. Cell phone video captured the insanity unfolding this week in Cheryl Hollifield’s backyard.
“And seeing all the mud that was coming in, I just sat there and cried. I couldn’t do anything about it. I got sick to my stomach,” Hollifield said.
Hollifield has lived in her home for 60-years and was saddened to see much of it washed away in minutes.
“I hate this mess; I hate this mud. It’s going to be a long road ahead of me to get it straightened out,” Hollifield said.
The problem stems from a mixed-use development going up behind her property. Neighbors said the developers have failed to reinforce erosion barriers.
“Well there’s two individuals, Carlos Arenas and Felipe Castellanos and they have companies under different names,” Neighbor Emily Halevy said. “The property itself is not graded correctly and they don’t have the proper barriers installed to protect us.”
So CBS46 contacted the county and developers and were assured they were looking into the matter.
“We’re just tired and I’m done. I’m done trying to be nice,” Halevy said.
“This is the only home I’ve ever had really. I mean this is home and it’s ruined,” Hollifield said.
One of the reasons homeowners say they’re stuck in the mud on this issue is the court that would hold the developers responsible is closed due to the pandemic.
