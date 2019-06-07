ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Residents across North Georgia are in the dark as scattered showers and heavy winds knocked down power lines and trees leading into the weekend.
10:30 PM
Georgia Power outage maps show at least 200 customers are without power, though hundreds have been impacted by the weather.
To check the status of power outages, click here.
In other parts of the region, downed trees caused hiccups on roadways.
4:19 PM
Gwinnett County Fire crews reported a house was struck by lightening. There were no reported injuries.
Rainfall is expected throughout the weekend and next week. CBS46 will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.