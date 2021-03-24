Storms are currently moving through north Georgia and will continue through Friday morning.
What to expect
If a storm moves over your area, expect heavy rain, lightning, hail and damaging winds.
There have been no tornado warnings so far, but the threat for isolated tornadoes continue in all of north Georgia, with the highest risk northwest of Atlanta.
Tornado watch
A tornado watch is out for northwest Georgia until 9 p.m. including Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.
The watch does not include metro Atlanta.
Round 2 tonight
Most of the storms are currently north of I-20, and this is only round 1.
A second round of storms is expected in metro Atlanta later tonight along a cold front between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.
Friday morning
By the time you're getting up Friday and rush hour begins, the rain and severe weather threat will be over. This is the forecast radar by 5 a.m. Friday.
Flash flood watch
As the heaviest storms pass through, flooding is possible in some areas with rainfall totals in far north Georgia will be between 1" to 3" due to the storms.
A flash flood watch is in effect for the north Georgia mountains north of Atlanta through Friday morning.
Continuing coverage
CBS46 is in STORM MODE into Friday morning. The CBS46 Pinpoint Weather team will be monitoring the storms throughout the day and overnight for any possible developments.
Stay with CBS46 on air and on all digital platforms (website, app, OTT, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter) for the latest updates and possible warnings.
