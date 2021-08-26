ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Power Crews are racing to restore power to a storm ravaged neighborhood in Northeast Atlanta.
“I just hope that it doesn’t get worse, that they don’t get hurt themselves,” said Atlanta Homeowner Judy Standard.
This after storms roared through her community Wednesday night around 11.
“The dog jumped up and started barking and about 10 seconds later I heard a tree fall it was boom boom boom, three booms,” Standard explained.
The three trees brought down power lines with them. Miraculously Judy standard told CBS46 NEWS all three uprooted trees in her front yard somehow avoided the home she’s lived in for 51 years. However, a smaller piece of wood crashed through the roof
“There’s a hole in the ceiling I hope it doesn’t rain anymore,” she said.
Luckily no one in her quiet community was injured during the storm, and safety continues to be a top priority as crews hope to restore power to the 16 customers affected sooner than later.
