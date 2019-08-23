GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Day Two of the Corky Kell Classic was a wash for the four football teams slated to take the Coolray Field on Friday evening.
Thunder, lightening and heavy rain moved across Lawrenceville as the 5:30 p.m. kickoff between Archer and Tucker High School neared. Had the game gone on without a hitch, Buford High would have taken on Milton at 8:30p.m.
Game officials initially delayed the start of the game, however, once the grass field became fully saturated with rainwater it became evident the teams would not be able to play.
According to tournament officials, Tucker-Archer will play on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Halford Stadium in Clarkston. Milton-Buford has been rescheduled for Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m., however a site has not yet been announced. The games will not be televised.
All tickets that were purchased for the games at Coolray will be honored at Hallford for the Tucker-Archer game and for the Milton-Buford game. For more information and to keep updated, follow @scoreatlanta and @corkykellclassic on Twitter.
On Saturday, the following games will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium AND be televised on PeachtreeTV:
- 9:00am Kell vs. Mays
- 11:45am Norcross vs. Walton
- 2:45pm N. Gwinnett vs. Colquitt Co.
- 8:45pm Mill Creek vs. East Coweta
You can catch Saturday's games LIVE in the CBS46 News app and by clicking here.
