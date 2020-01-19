COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several inmates were relocated after a strange odor was reported at a detention center in Cobb County.
On Saturday, a Cobb County Adult Detention Center inmate told deputies that the water in a single housing area had a slight odor. Prior to the discovery, a maintenance staff had replaced a valve within the building’s water system on Friday.
The maintenance staff then returned to the area and determined that some lubrication fluid used to replace the valve had not been completely wiped down, according to authorities.
The Cobb County Water System were asked to conduct analysis of water in the now vacant housing area.
Cobb County Officials told CBS46 that the test is expected to be conducted on Tuesday, January 21. Sheriff Warren has instructed that inmates will not be returned to the housing area pending water quality test results.
A statement from Sheriff Neil Warren:
“Once again the ACLU is spinning a narrative of crisis and conflict when in fact a minor plumbing issue was repaired, inmates were moved as a precaution and additional validation of water quality is being sought. Our staff does a tremendous job every day and having the ALCU trying to cause unwarranted alarm within our community and inmates does more harm than good.”
A total of 25 inmates were moved to another housing area.
This is an ongoing investigation, CBS46 will have updates to come.
