ATLANTA (CBS) - It’s every parent's’ worst nightmare, video shows a man rushing towards an 11-year-old girl and attempting to abduct her while holding a knife, according to police. Luckily, the little girl was able to fight the man off.
"It doesn't take a genius to figure out what his intentions were, but they were not good, so a life was saved," said Sheriff Chip Simmons, Escambia County, Florida.
The incident happened in Escambia County around 7 a.m. when the girl was waiting for a bus. Thankfully that man was no longer walking the street and is now behind bars.
"We have caught the animal that tried to kidnap an 11-year old girl this morning," said Sheriff Simmons.
A similar incident took place around this time last year in Lithonia. A 12-year-old boy was waiting for a bus when a man jumped from a car and grabbed but he was able to fight him off.
Police said it’s a timely reminder that parents need to have precautionary talks with their children about their safety in public.
“You’re voice is the biggest weapon you have,” said Ryan Shelor, Chief Self-Defense Instructor at Atlanta Kick.
Atlanta Kick teaches kids of all ages self-defense through martial arts.
“We cover a lot of striking to weak areas of the body, attacks to the throat, attacks to the eyes, attacks below the belt,” said Ryan.
Ryan says number 1 is always run for kids in danger, he says the other biggest defense parents and children have is awareness.
“Situational awareness, not being alone and definitely if you’re alone not being on your phone, with your attention there that’s where you’re attention is and not looking around you,” said Ryan.
