A fan favorite on Netflix Stranger Things will be back in the metro Atlanta area to film season four.
The show will be using the former Gwinnett Place Mall as a location.
CBS46 News obtained video of the mall’s sign, with the name changed to Chatsworth Mall, as well as the movies that were in theaters the year the show will be taking place.
As of now no release date has been announced for the new season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.