ATLANTA (CBS46)-- A man has been playing the piano at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for more than a dozen years, but he wasn’t always noticed, until now.
It started when an Instagram star with a large social media following heard Tonee Valentine play at the airport. Carlos Whittaker put out a call to action to his online followers after noticing the tip bowl at “Concourse A” at the airport was meager.
And following his post, the tips came pouring in.
In just 35 minutes, strangers sent in $10,000 to Valentine, using online apps like “Venmo”. He suddenly became a beloved pianist, even to those who have never met him.
CBS46 News caught up with Valentine.
“People have been telling me, they get flights delayed with layovers just to hang out, and it's just been wonderful,” said Valentine.
On many days, Valentine says he doesn’t get much attention, regardless of how much soul he’s putting into his music.
“Well, my big tip is $20,” he said.
Now the bowl of virtual tips has grown to over $61,000.
What many don’t know is even while Valentine has a happy smile on his face, the pianist is receiving nightly dialysis treatment for kidney disease. So, after working at the piano bar for more than a dozen years, it’s a smile on his face for feeling noticed and appreciated.
“I got emotional,” said Valentine.
Valentine says he plans on using some of that money to pay it forward.
“I just want people to know that the hope I had lost in humanity, I have back again,” said Valentine.
