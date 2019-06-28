DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The person who pulled the trigger sending a bullet into a family’s home is still on the loose in DeKalb County.
A mother said she and her family were preparing for bed when a bullet flew through her son’s bedroom wall, just feet from his head.
DeKalb County Police told CBS46 NEWS the number of homicides in the county has already hit 67 this year. Last year this time the county saw 43.
A DeKalb mother said that increase in violence has now literally penetrated the walls of her home.
“It said pop... and I said I knew something hit my house,” Naila Morris told CBS46 NEWS.
Naila Morris explained that something was bullet. Just after 12:30 am Wednesday that bullet entered her son’s room from the street behind her home. Flew over her son’s head as he studied aviation. Then flew into his sister’s room, over her bed then lodged itself in the wall where it remains.
“His safe place was disturbed and that’s troubling to me,” Morris told CBS46 NEWS.
Luckily, no one was hurt. Morris says two hours later DeKalb police showed up to investigate. The family is still trying to come to grips with what happened.
“We had nothing to do with it but it came looking for us,” Morris said.
Shell casings were found on the street behind the family’s home, but so far no arrests have been made. Morris explained this is a growing trend in her community.
“We have the neighborhood app on our phone and we could see that this was a sixth occurrence within a four-mile radius in the last two weeks so it’s not just our household,” Morris told CBS46 NEWS.
She’s now calling for DeKalb law enforcement officials to do whatever it takes to put an end to the violence.
“Make sure that we have all the tools necessary to live a safe, happy, peaceful life... we should not be afraid in our safe place,” Morris said.
