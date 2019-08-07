BUCKHEAD, Ga.(CBS46) -- A mother is asking for the public’s help in finding the man who shot her daughter.
Lynn Hamilton said around 4 a.m. Sunday morning she received the call every mother fears. Her daughter had been shot by a stray bullet that barely missed her heart by a matter of inches.
“A mother does not want to get that call,” Hamilton explained. “It was Erika calling from the trauma ER she said, 'mom I’ve been shot,” said Lynn to reporter Trason Bragg.
“Your senses, it just leaves.” Hamilton rushed to her daughter’s side. “She was just a bloody mess. She had blood everywhere.”
That’s when she learned her daughter was shot in the chest by a stray bullet after leaving a bar in Buckhead. Erika didn’t even see the shooter.
“Someone came up to her and said you're bleeding, you’ve been shot,” Hamilton explained.
Atlanta police said the shooter fled in an orange Mustang. If you know the driver, both Hamilton and APD are asking you help get him off the streets immediately.
“He needs to be off the streets because he will continue to do it. It will happen to someone else,” said Hamilton.
If you know the shooter’s whereabouts, you can report what you know to the Atlanta Police department at 404-848-7231.
