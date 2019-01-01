Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A nine-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet just after midnight during celebratory New Year's Eve gunfire.
Police say Alfonso Vazquez-Naua was outside setting off fireworks with family when he was struck in the stomach. The young boy was standing by the porch of a residence in the 100 block of Griffin Street NW when the incident occurred.
The young boy was taken to Egleston Hospital in stable condition where he underwent surgery for his injuries. He is said to be recovering.
According to police, the responsible party has not yet been identified.
