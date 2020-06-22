COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- “There so loud and it’s after 11 o’clock when you wake up and you’re thinking what’s going on,” Beth Jordan said.
Beth Jordan told CBS46 when she looked out of her back window Saturday night she found a parking lot full of street racers.
“They go errrr and it just kept going,” Jordan explained.
Fast and furious wannabes using a parking lot at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Canton Road as their personal race tack.
“For some reason they think that that’s their playground,” Jordan said.
Jordan said this is the second time in less than a month these pedal pushers with supped up engines have showed up. This time they did more than just drive.
“They were doing fireworks, smoke everywhere, I mean everywhere,” Jordan explained.
Those fireworks were set off just steps from a firework store, which could have led to an even more dangerous situation.
“It was extremely annoying,” Leshaunda Triplett Ard said.
Triplett Ard said the high-speed fiesta lasted for nearly 30 minutes until a Cobb County police officer arrived. To those behind the wheel Saturday night Ard had this message: “We don’t want to be disturbed this way. If you’re enthusiastic about racing and stuff like that take the proper channels, join the NASCAR circuit."
Cobb County police said no arrest were made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.