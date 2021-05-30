SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police said several street racers shutdown an intersection on South Cobb Drive at I-285 Sunday night, causing major delays and disruption.
This video posted by Roderick Woodard on Facebook, shows the moments the chaos took over the streets.
You can see several people standing and recording, while traffic is at a standstill and racers perform donuts and other race stunts in the intersection.
This comes weeks after Governor Kemp signed HB 534 to combat reckless street racing in the Peach State.
Police are actively working to find those involved.
This is a developing story.
