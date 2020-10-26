Concerns over street racing continue across metro Atlanta, including in Sandy Springs where police say it won't be tolerated.
The Sandy Springs police department posted a video showing street racing and reckless driving, followed by the message that it has become a dangerous problem and they will go after those drivers.
In the city of Atlanta police are also continuing to pursue street racers. During a street racing detail that began last Monday, six were arrested and 104 citations were given out.
