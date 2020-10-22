ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- New developments as a possible solution to illegal street racing in Atlanta is in the works, city officials say.
“For me I felt Atlanta was being very reactive to addressing the street racing that was happening,” said District 3 Council Member Antonio Brown.
The district 3 leader said he understands for those that are so into their cars it is an "art form" for them.
So Brown said he reached out to some of the groups and had a meeting with 3 separate groups.
“They said Antonio we’re willing to cease you know drag racing throughout the city of Atlanta, I asked them point blank period what is it going to take for you to stop street racing all over Atlanta and they said hey we just want a lot,” said Brown.
The meeting didn't include any ATV groups but Brown said the car groups and ATV's have a close following.
The proposal of a dedicated space for those wanting to street race was thrown up by the mayor earlier in the year but finding a space and the liability the city would face legally Brown said is too much.
He said private land is a viable solution.
“I’ve had several conversations with developers already and they’ve identified the willingness to take on that responsibility,” said Brown.
He said if it does go ahead and the problem persists then tougher solutions will need to be sought, but is glad that two parties are conversing instead of just one.
“You know for me how do find a solution when it’s only one sided it’s going to always continue to happen because you don’t have everybody at the table working together to find common ground and that’s why this was so important,” said Brown.
Brown said they’ve identified two lots already on the city’s westside, one already paved, and said both are far enough away from homeowners so as not to be a problem.
He hopes to have a site sooner rather than later, possibly in the next few months.
