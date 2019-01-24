LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)- Federal workers who have been furloughed during the government shutdown will be able to get some relief thanks to a Lawrenceville organization.
StreetWise Georgia’s StreetWise Care will open a mobile pantry from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at Lawrenceville City Hall.
Participates must show verifiable Federal Employee identification with them to receive food and supplies. The organizations said they will be able to help up to 200 participants and there is a "while supplies last" disclaimer on items.
Eligible participants will receive:
- A bag / box of frozen meat
- A box of can / dry goods
- Several boxes of cereal
- A bag of household and personal items, as needed
Federal employees who have questions about the city or StreetWise can visit www.lawrencevillega.org.
