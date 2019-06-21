DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Police say a strong arm robbery at a Walmart in Douglasville led to a police chase Friday morning.
Douoglasville Police say the robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Walmart on Concourse Parkway.
Officer eventually caught up with the suspects and a police chase began. Officers were able to perform a P.I.T. maneuver which stopped the suspect's vehicle on Veterans Memorial Highway, east of Douglasville.
One person was arrested while another was taken to an area hospital. The second suspect's condition is unknown at this time.
No other details have been released.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
