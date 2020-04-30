DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Storms swept through Metro Atlanta Wednesday night toppling several large trees onto homes and cars, trapping two in a Belvedere Park home.
DeKalb County firefighters rescued the two people trapped. Calls from residents on Forest Boulevard, Berkeley Road, Beech Drive and Bobbie Lane flooded DeKalb County 911 dispatch as winds uprooted trees around 8:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Georgia Power outage map showed at least 1,700 residents lost electricity when the wicked weather struck. Downed trees took out power lines. Utility crews were brought in late Wednesday night to restore power to the area. At least 250 residents were still without power by 1 a.m. Thursday.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
