ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Homeowners in Athens spent much of Tuesday on the phone with insurance companies, cutting trees and clearing debris after a windy storm.
An Athens resident, Todd Upchurch, told CBS46 News, “I got all these text from everybody (saying) ‘trees fallen … damage… get home.”
A huge oak tree fell in Upchurch’s front yard onto a vehicle which is driven by his daughter. It fell in the direction of the street and not onto his house on Pine Needle Road.
“I called my son when I was on the way. He said they were fine,” Upchurch added.
His children were home but, no one in his family was reported injured.
There were also down trees and power lines near Sunset Drive and Oglethorpe Avenue.
Utility crews worked on restoring power to homeowners in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.