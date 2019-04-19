TROUP County, Ga. (CBS46) – Strong storms rip through Georgia Friday morning caused extensive damage to two rural roads in Troup County.
According to Troup County Sheriff's Department, several roads were closed due to flooding and fallen trees.
Parts of Wright Road and Bill Taylor road have been washed out and closed until further notice.
Here’s a list of roads affected by fallen trees:
- Salem Road
- Rock Mills Road near Antioch Road
- Plymouth Drive near 120
- SR54 at Glover Road
Here’s a list of roads affected by the flooding:
- Hunt Road
- Murphy Road
- Perry Mill Road at Crawford Creek
- Laurel Lane
- Floyd Road at Mountain Laurel
- Oak Grove Road
- Burgess Road
- Leisure Circle
- Leisure Lane
- Autumn Trail
- John Lovelace Road near 699
- Old Chipley Road near 1995
- Flat Shoals Church Road near 503
- Wright Road
- Salem Chipley Road at Turkey Creek
- Finney Road at Polecat Creek
- Bill Taylor Road between 505 and 646
- South Thompson Bridge
- New Franklin Road near Arby’s
- Northwoods Drive at Bailey Way
- North Davis Road near Gardner Newman Middle School
- Ford Drive near 120
