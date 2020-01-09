MILTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A road is closed after a structure fire near Highway 140 in Milton Thursday evening.
Milton Firefighters rushed to a fire at in the 300 block of Ranchette Road near Highway 140 around 4:30 p.m. One person was found with burn wounds. They were quickly airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital.
According to Milton Fire Department, the fire started in a detached garage and spread.
The investigation is ongoing.
