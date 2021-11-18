ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire crews are battling a structure fire on Bethany Road in Alpharetta Thursday afternoon.
Police say Bethany Road will be shut down between Mid Broadwell and Mayfield Road as crews work to extinguish the fire.
This is developing story, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.