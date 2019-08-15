DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A student is terrified to return to school because she has to share a classroom with her attacker.
14-year-old Makayla Washington still has a scar near her wrist where a classmate stabbed her with a pair of scissors. The incident happened in October at Stephenson Middle School in DeKalb County.
“They called the ambulance and they put the school on lockdown,” the student told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Washington was taken to the hospital and her wound required 15 stitches.
“I thought I was going to die,” she said.
“It was one inch from her artery,” Washington’s mother, Zubiadah Judd said. Judd said her daughter's attacker eventually left the school.
“They told me she would be placed in an alternative school and no longer in this district,” Judd explained.
But on the first day of school this year, Washington and her attacker ended up in the same class at Stephenson High School.
“It [brought] back memories, how she stabbed me, and I was freaking out,” Washington said.
Terrified, Washington hasn't been back to school since the first day. Judd said they met with school staff this week, but she said officials offered little help.
“During the meeting is when they wanted to suggest that my child leave five minutes earlier than the other children and that I'm like okay, that's unsafe, she's going to be in the hallway by herself,” Judd said.
The DeKalb County School District provided the following statement:
The safety and well-being of DeKalb County School District students and staff are among the district’s top priorities.
As of the second day of school, August 6, 2019, the students in question were placed in separate classrooms with monitoring supports in place.
If any DeKalb County School District student ever feels unsafe, administrators implement safeguards to maintain a healthy, safe and welcoming learning environment.
Both students have the opportunity and right to attend Stephenson High School. The district did not inform any parent that a student would not be allowed to return to DeKalb County School District.
It's of little consolation for Washington and her mother.
Judd said the school has been excusing her daughter’s absences but they will count against her starting next week.
