NEWNAN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Newnan Police Department say they were made aware of a possible threat to Newnan High School around 8 a.m.
Two separate voicemails left for the school said that a shooting was going to happen at around 8:30 a.m. One message also included a reference to blowing up the school.
As a precaution, the high school, the Central Education Center and Cougar Village was placed in a Code Yellow status.
Detectives eventually were able to determine that a student at the school made the phone calls as part of an online challenge. The student was arrested.
The police department says there was no threat to the students or facilities. No further information is being released at this time.
